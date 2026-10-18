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Home / Punjab / NIA raids NRI’s residence in Batala over ‘Khalistan’ links

NIA raids NRI’s residence in Batala over ‘Khalistan’ links

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 09:11 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residence of US-based NRI Baljit Singh at Bajar village in Kahunwan tehsil of Batala after suspecting links between him and Khalistan sympathisers, including Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh.

The team arrived around 6 am and left at approximately 11 pm after questioning family members as part of its investigation into alleged links with radical networks and suspected funding of the movement.

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Sources claimed that Baljit Singh had connections with the Deep Sidhu Foundation and that the agency was examining his alleged links with Khalistani sympathisers. However, a family member denied any association with fundamentalist organisations, stating that Baljit was involved in helping needy people. The allegations against him have not been independently established.

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The raid comes amid a series of NIA operations targeting suspected extremist networks in Punjab. In May last year, the agency searched 15 locations across Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar and Kapurthala while investigating suspected Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) networks allegedly linked to grenade attacks in the region.

In September last year, the NIA recovered three hand grenades and three detonators during an operation in Sri Hargobindpur. In January, the agency searched 10 locations across Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur as part of its investigation into the March 2025 blasts at an Amritsar temple.

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