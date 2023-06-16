NIA to examine accused in Mohali RPG attack case

Mohali, June 15
A Mohali court has allowed the NIA to examine accused Nishan Singh of Tarn Taran and Amandeep Singh (alias Sonu) of Amritsar in Faridkot and Sangrur jails in connection with the RPG attack on the Punjab Police’ Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali on May 9 last year.
The court directed the superintendents of both jails to allow NIA officials to examine the duo and provide appropriate place and facilities in that regard.
A chargesheet has already been filed in the case. The case was registered against the accused at the Sohana police station on the day of the attack under various provisions of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and the Explosives Act.
