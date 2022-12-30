Night shelters at Gidderbaha, Malout towns lie unutilised

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 29

The night shelters made for poor people are serving no purpose in Malout and Gidderbaha towns. Reason: Their inappropriate location.

The shelters in both the sub-divisional towns are located inside the fire brigade offices, which are neither close to the railway station nor the bus stand. As a result, poor people still sleep on the ground in the open.

According to local residents, not just the unfriendly location of the night shelters, the municipal councils of both the towns have not publicised the shelters and those who could utilise these are unaware of their existence.

Reportedly, hardly anyone has stayed in these two night shelters in the past.

Jagsir Singh Dhaliwal, Executive Officer (EO), Malout Municipal Council, said, “Six-seven people can stay at the night shelter made in the fire brigade office on Old Tehsil Road. The sanitary inspector maintains it. Just because of its location, hardly anyone has stayed here in the past. The towns with more than one lakh population have the funds for night shelters, but there are no specific funds for this purpose in small towns.”

Similarly, Vishal Deep Bansal, Executive Officer, Gidderbaha Municipal Council, said, “The night shelter made at the fire brigade office can accommodate nearly 10 persons. However, in Gidderbaha, no one sleeps in the open thus nobody stays here at the night shelter.”

Meanwhile, some residents said that the night shelters should be located near the railway station.