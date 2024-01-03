Nights warmer, dense fog may continue for three more days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Amid dense fog over many parts of northwestern India, which is expected to continue for the next three days, the nights remained relatively warmer for this time of the year.

The minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-9° C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. These are above normal by 2-4°C, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Cold to severe cold day conditions, however, are very likely to continue in many parts over Punjab and Haryana on January 3, in some parts on January 4 and in isolated pockets on January 5 and 6.

Dense to very dense fog likely to continue over some parts of the plains of northwest India during the next three days and gradually decrease thereafter, the bulletin added.

During the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature in Punjab was 14.4°C at Pathankot, while the minimum was 7°C at Bathinda. The day temperature in the state was up to 7.9° below normal. No large change in minimum temperature during next 4-5 days in the state is expected. Many areas in Punjab also experienced dense to very dense fog, reducing visibility to less than 50 metres in some places.

The IMD has also predicted that during January, rainfall in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is most likely to be above normal, except in some pockets of northwest India.

Further, monthly maximum temperatures for January are likely to be below normal over many parts of northwest India, while the monthly minimum temperatures are most likely to be above-normal except in some parts of north India where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are expected.

