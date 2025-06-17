DT
Home / Punjab / Nihang groups clash at Pipli Saheb gurdwara in Phagwara, four injured

The incident is believed to have been triggered by ongoing personal disputes between a local Nihang and the gurdwara management
Tribune News Service
Phagwara, Updated At : 07:51 PM Jun 17, 2025 IST
An altercation between two groups of Nihangs at Pipli Saheb gurdwara here left four individuals injured on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 5.15 pm and is believed to have been triggered by ongoing personal disputes between a local Nihang and the gurdwara management.

According to initial reports, Ranjit Singh, a resident of Hardaspur and a taxi driver by profession, had a longstanding animosity with certain villagers, including Jathedar Jatinder Singh, the current pradhan of Pipli Saheb gurdwara. To mediate the issue, a group of around 20 to 25 Nihangs from Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district arrived at the gurdwara earlier in the day, led by Baba Malkit Singh of Budha Dal (Garhshankar) and Baba Fateh Singh of Tarna Dal (Bijwara, Hoshiarpur).

The situation escalated during the meeting, reportedly turning into a heated exchange of words. Amid the verbal confrontation, Jaspreet Singh, son of Ranjit Singh, allegedly attempted to open fire but accidentally shot himself in the left thigh. He was initially rushed to Civil Hospital Phagwara and later referred to Johal Hospital in Jalandhar for advanced treatment.

In the ensuing scuffle, three more individuals — identified as Ranjit Singh Jittu, Malkit Singh, and Dharamveer Singh — sustained knife injuries. All three are currently undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

Following the incident, members of both groups, including around two dozen Nihangs, assembled at the hospital premises. Police and local authorities swiftly intervened to maintain calm. As of the latest update, the law and order situation remains peaceful, with no further reports of violence.

