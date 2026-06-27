Nihang-police standoff eases out in Uttarakhand, but with ultimatum

Tension along the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border eased out on Friday after a Nihang jatha that clashed with the police and forced entry into Uttarakhand returned following negotiations with the authorities concerned. The group, which had reached Race Course Gurdwara in Dehradun, left around 3.30 am under police escort and returned to Gurdwara Paonta Sahib.

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Despite the retreat, the controversy remains unresolved. A fresh round of talks at Paonta Sahib ended with Nihang representatives issuing a two-day ultimatum to the Uttarakhand administration. They demanded bail for four Nihangs arrested in the Karnaprayag incident, action against local residents who filed complaints against them and dismissal of police officials involved in the clash. They warned of another march towards Uttarakhand, if demands were not met.

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Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Bhullar, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Gharola, Additional District Magistrate and Vikasnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinod Kumar attended the meeting.

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The Nihangs insisted they would remain at Paonta Sahib until the detained youths were released, adding they wished to visit Hemkund Sahib before returning to Punjab.

Initially, a one-sided FIR was registered against the four pilgrims. Inspector General of Police Rajeev Swaroop assured a fair and transparent probe. The investigation has been shifted from Chamoli to Haridwar under DIG Yashwant Singh, with SSP Bhullar personally overseeing it. Swaroop emphasised that the Hemkund Sahib Yatra was a sacred pilgrimage and its safety was a priority.

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Meanwhile, heavy police deployment continued at the Kulhal border check-post near Paonta Sahib, though normal traffic resumed. The standoff began on Thursday when hundreds of Nihangs gathered at Paonta Sahib. While many agreed to stay back, some crossed barricades, leading to a confrontation with security personnel. No major injuries were reported. Later, a five-member Nihang delegation, accompanied by officials, visited AIIMS-Rishikesh to meet Nihang Manpreet Singh, currently under police custody.