Nihang Sikh Jasdeep Singh faces 'punishment' for 'moral misconduct'

Nihang Sikh Jasdeep Singh, who was recently embroiled in a major controversy surrounding the surfacing of his alleged obscene photographs online, is in news once again.

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Following his public emergence and statements regarding this controversy, the Budha Dal — the Nihang ‘jathebandi’ he has been associated with — awarded him strict religious punishment, including alleged chaining, thrashing him with sticks and barring him from wearing the traditional Nihang attire (Bana), as of now.

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The sequence of events was uploaded on the social media page of Budha Dal, while stating that Jasdeep had been held accountable for moral misconduct.

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Jasdeep Singh publicly addressed the controversy, confirming the authenticity of the photos but denying claims of any vulgar video, while challenging his critics.

In response to his conduct, the Budha Dal held a meeting, placed him in chains as a form of disciplinary penance, and revoked his right to wear the religious Bana.

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Jathedar Maan Singh said that after his photos surfaced, he was awarded punishment earlier too, but he had fled midway.

Jasdeep admitted the same, saying, “If I flee again or fail to obey the orders of the Panth, then I would be responsible for whatever happens to me, not the Panth. I will abide by the directions of the ‘Vade Babajee’ only.”

Jasdeep had gained prominence after he was actively involved in a standoff and protests at the Uttarakhand border following clashes between Nihang Sikhs and locals in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district. He led the demand for the release of detained Nihangs who were later granted bail.

Thereafter, during a welcome ceremony and felicitation held at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana, Mohali, on June 28, for the four Nihangs released from Uttarakhand, an individual allegedly attempted to attack Jasdeep with a sharp-edged weapon. He escaped unhurt and the assailant was restrained.

Shortly after this incident, alleged private, obscene photographs of Jasdeep had emerged on the social media, sparking widespread backlash.