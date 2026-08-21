Nihang Sikhs force closure of shops in Ropar, Anandpur Sahib, Nangal; highways blocked

Shops and business establishments in several towns of Ropar district were closed on Friday after Nihang Sikhs moved through markets in support of the Punjab bandh call given by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha (QIM), demanding the release of Bandi Singhs who have completed their sentences but continue to remain in jail.

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The bandh initially evoked a limited response in the district, with most shops and commercial establishments opening as usual in the morning. Markets in Nangal, Anandpur Sahib and Ropar were functioning normally.

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The situation changed around 10.30 am when groups of Nihang Sikhs reached the markets and appealed to traders to close their establishments. The Nihangs went from shop to shop, following which traders began pulling down their shutters. Shops in different parts of the district, including Nangal, Anandpur Sahib and Ropar were subsequently closed.

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The bandh also disrupted traffic on major roads. Protesters blocked the Chandigarh-Manali highway near Bhubga Sahib and sat on the road, raising slogans demanding the release of Bandi Singhs. The blockade led to long queues of vehicles and left motorists stranded.

Traffic was also affected on the Ropar-Nangal highway, with protestors blocking NH-503 at Anandpur Sahib. Long queues of vehicles were reported on the route, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters travelling between Ropar, Nangal and Chandigarh and other destinations.

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The highway blockades also had a cascading impact on adjoining roads, further slowing traffic movement in the area.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha had called the bandh to press for the release of Bandi Singhs who, according to the organisation, have completed their terms of imprisonment but remain lodged in different jails. The demand has remained a prominent issue among several Sikh organisations and groups.

Despite the disruption, the protests remained largely peaceful.