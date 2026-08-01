Nihangs block road in Mansa, seek justice in sacrilege, suicide case

Three days after the alleged suicide of a former 'granthi' (priest) of a gurdwara at Birewala Jattan village here over a sacrilege related issue, some Nihangs staged a protest by blocking the road at Tinkoni Chowk in Mansa town on Saturday.

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The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of all those allegedly responsible for the sacrilege incident at Birewala Jattan village, which took place about two years ago. They also urged the authorities not to take any action against the present granthi, who had informed the gurdwara management committee and the police about the matter around a fortnight ago.

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A heavy police deployment was made at the protest site to maintain law and order. The Nihangs said the road blockade was a symbolic protest and warned that the agitation would be intensified if their demands were not met.

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The protesters also expressed resentment against the gurdwara management committee, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the police, alleging that timely action was not taken despite the issue being brought to their notice. They claimed that the delay and pressure faced by the former granthi eventually led to his death.

Balwinder Singh, 60, a resident of Khokhar Kalan village, had served as a granthi at a gurdwara in Birewala Jattan village. His son, Shagandeep Singh, alleged in his complaint to the police that his father had informed the committee about objectionable remarks allegedly written on page 70 of the Guru Granth Sahib and an attempt to remove them using correction fluid during his tenure. He further alleged that his father died by suicide on Wednesday by consuming some poisonous substance after facing continuous mental harassment over the issue.

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Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Section 108 of the BNS (abetment of suicide) against Mewa Singh, treasurer of the village gurdwara management committee, and arrested him.

The matter had already created tension in the village on July 15, when residents and Nihangs gathered at the gurdwara, demanding strict action against those responsible for the alleged sacrilege.