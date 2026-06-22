Tensions prevailed in Ludhiana on Monday morning after a few Nihangs stopped the pilot vehicle of Rajiv Tandon, Chairman, Punjab Shiv Sena. The incident occurred near Friends Regency on Ferozepur road, where various Sikh groups were staging a protest against social media influencer Chetan Sharma.

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Tandon, who was passing by, was recognised in his pilot vehicle, following which protesters stood in front of the vehicle and began shouting slogans. Police officers present at the scene attempted to control the situation, prompting additional teams from CIA-1 and local police to arrive.

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The police escorted Tandon's convoy from the spot under tight security. Following the incident, Nihangs were taken to the CIA staff by ACP-rank officials.

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According to reports, Tandon was on his way to his office when his vehicle was stopped near the protest site by Nihangs. According to eyewitnesses, tension prevailed at the spot for some time. Police officers intervened quickly to control the situation and prevent any further untoward incidents.

Rajiv Tandon alleged that an attempt was made to murder him. He said that if the police had not intervened in time, the situation could have escalated. The police deployed additional cops on the road to prevent any escalation by Nihangs or Shiv Sena workers.