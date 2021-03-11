Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar sets 1-yr deadline for 24x7 water project in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Thursday directed the Water Supply and Sewerage Board to complete the work on 24x7 water supply project in Patiala within a year.

While reviewing the progress of the project, the minister said after the completion of the project initiated with an outlay of Rs 342 crore, Patiala residents would get 24x7 potable canal water supply. He said one lakh connections would be provided in Patiala under the project, benefitting five lakh people.

Besides improving the water pressure in the city, people will get relief from the problem of dirty water supply and there will be no need to construct storage tanks. The canal water supply would further save the depleting groundwater, said the minister.

