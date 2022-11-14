Punjab Govt to spend Rs 15 cr to beautify Ludhiana city: Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Chandigarh, November 13
The Punjab Government will spend around Rs 15 crore on various developmental works to beautify Ludhiana.
Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the Dhandri bridge would be reconstructed using mastic asphalt and ready mixed concrete with bituminous concrete. The stretch from Chandigarh Road to Tajpur Road in Ward no. 16-17 will also be reconstructed.
Apart from this, along with Budha Nullah, the road from Chand Nagar Pulli to Kundan Puri railway line at Ludhiana will also be rebuilt.
Nijjar said another green belt would also be developed in the city. The minister said development of various parks of Ludhiana, repairs of boundary walls of the parks and other work would be done so that people could get better facilities and a clean environment.
