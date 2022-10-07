Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Bathinda, October 6
As many as 110 patients have been adopted by corporate firms jointly with the district Health Department under the Union Government’s Nikshay Mitra Scheme. The scheme is aimed at eradicating of tuberculosis (TB) in the country and provides free diet/nutrition to such patients. It was launched by the Centre recently.
As per records, there are more than 1,900 TB patients in Bathinda district and the department has set a target to take all these patients under the ambit of the new scheme.
Talking to The Tribune, Bathinda Civil Surgeon Dr Tejwant Singh Dhillon said, “We have tied up with corporates, NGOs and the Red Cross Society to roll out the benefits of the scheme for TB patients in the district. We have adopted 110 TB patients on the launch of the scheme and plan to take all 1,900 of them under the ambit of the scheme so they can get proper diet, rich in nutrients.”
Dr Dhillon said, “As part of the scheme, there won’t be any cash provided to the patients, rather food kits will be provided on monthly basis. A diet worth Rs 700 will be given to a single patient and it will include 1-kg dry milk, 1.5-kg pulse, 3-kg wheat flour and 250 to 300-gm ghee. Apart from this, if anybody is willing they can be provided non-vegetarian food as well.”
