Nine held in three cases

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The Muktsar police on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine persons and registered three cases against them. The cops also seized an illegal pistol, two live cartridges, three stolen motorcycles, 45 kg copper and 50 litre hooch from them. The police also claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender in a case registered under the Excise Act. TNS

Youth dies during relief work

Abohar: Buta Singh (20) of Bakayanwala village, who had gone to distribute green fodder to flood-hit villagers in Sirsa, slipped from a tractor-trailer on Friday and sustained head injuries. His uncle Jasbir Singh said Buta was taken to a government hospital, but the doctors declared him dead. The body was brought here on Saturday for cremation. OC

Rs 4.2L scholarships for pupils

Faridkot: The Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle organised a scholarship distribution function here to felicitate 210 deserving students who demonstrated excellence in academics. Scholarships worth Rs 4.20 lakh were awarded to support these students in pursuing their educational dreams. TNS

Hyacinth poses risk to canal

Abohar: During joint inspection of the Gang canal, officials from Punjab and Rajasthan found water hyacinth stuck near six bridges between the Hussainiwala headworks and RD 45.

The water hyacinth needs to be removed urgently, failing which the embankments of the canal may breach. OC

Man killed in hit-and-run

Abohar: An ex-serviceman, who was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Malwa Palace, about 5km from here, on the Abohar-Fazilka road and was brought to the Civil Hospital by Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Musafir “Goldy” on June 15, succumbed to the injuries on Saturday. The deceased, identified as 60-year-old Subedar Karnail Singh (Retd), had come from Jalalabad to Abohar for some work. A case has already been registered. OC

Labourer electrocuted

Abohar: Daleep Kumar (35) of Sidhu Nagari suffered an electric shock as he switched on a water motor inside an under-construction house in the Nai Abadi area here. He was taken to the Civil Hospital where the doctor declared him dead. The body will be handed over to the family after autopsy.

