Nine inmates booked after 10 mobile phones seized from jail

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 6

Nine jail inmates have been booked following the seizure of ten mobile phones from Ferozepur jail in three separate cases.

As per information, six undertrials identified as Lovepreet Singh, Mithan alias Mithi, Arwinder, Rajan, Ravinder Singh and Gautam were booked following the seizure of six mobile phones and chargers. Assistant Jail Superintendent Sukhjinder Singh said following the inputs, a search operation was carried out in the jail during which mobiles were recovered.

In other cases, two undertrials Vikram and Manjit Singh were booked following seizure of two mobile phones while one mobile phone was recovered from another undertrial Talwinder Singh.

All accused were booked under Prisons Act at the city police station. On October 18, seven mobile phones were recovered and on October 16, eight mobile phones were recovered from the jail premises.

