Nine jail inmates booked for clash

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 2

The police booked nine inmates of the Central Jail following a clash between two rival groups on New Year’s eve.

The accused include Akashdeep Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Bajwa, Harcharan Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Jagdev Singh Baba, Pamma and Kulbir Singh, who attacked two inmates, Harpreet Singh and Amit.

The duo suffered serious injuries following which both were rushed to the Civil Hospital. All accused had been booked under Sections 323, 148, 149 and 120-B, IPC.

“The police are investigating the matter,” said SHO Mohit Dhawan.