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Home / Punjab / Nine of 23 districts have women DCs: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lauds govt’s policies

Nine of 23 districts have women DCs: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lauds govt’s policies

Says 69,000 govt jobs given to youngsters on basis of merit

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Sangrur, Updated At : 09:09 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday.
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today said Punjab’s daughters were no longer to be seen as helpless but as lionesses, excelling across every field and emerging as a strong force behind the state’s progress.

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Celebrating ‘Teeyan Da Mela’ in Dhuri, the CM said of the 23 districts in the state, nine have women Deputy Commissioners and eight have women Senior Superintendents of Police.

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“This is the reflection of the fact that given a chance, the girls can achieve any target in life,” he said. Emphasising women’s economic empowerment and dignity, he highlighted that more than 75 lakh women were receiving Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 every month under the Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojna, while 3 lakh women linked with 29,000 self-help groups have been supported with Rs 631 crore in interest-free loans.

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He said, “I am very happy to share that 75.24 lakh mothers and sisters have received the ‘Samman Rashi’, and the remaining sisters will soon receive this gift on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.”

Addressing the gathering, Mann said, “Punjab cannot become a front-runner without active participation of women in governance, economy, and politics.” “Cultural events provide women with opportunities to showcase their talent and further strengthen their identity and confidence,” he added.

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