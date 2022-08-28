Nine pose as scribes, nailed for blackmail

Sangrur, August 27
The police have arrested nine persons in the past week for allegedly posing as journalists of news channels and newspapers and blackmailing residents. Eight FIRs have been registered at various police stations and investigations are on against more such persons.
The Sangrur SSP, Mandeep Sidhu, said the suspects used to pose as anchors in videos.
“With the sole purpose of blackmailing, they used to visit police stations after getting information about petty crimes to exert pressure on the police. We have received several complaints in this regard and registered eight FIRs. Nine persons have been arrested in this connection,” the SSP said.
The SSP confirmed that police officials at times fell into their trap as they used to pretend having links with senior officers. “We have got information that some ‘corrupt officers’ of various civil departments were their routine victims,” the SSP said.
“They had made their own YouTube channels and websites. They did not have any identity card issued by the Public Relations Department,” said Amandeep Singh, DPRO, Sangrur.
