Nine robbers nabbed

Ropar: The police have arrested nine robbers involved in theft incidents in Chamkaur Sahib and Morinda. The accused have been identified as Joohari, Keri, Shekhar, Badal, Shunni, Ravi Baba, Ajay, Dhaana and Manak. According to police, the accused took away electric motors after overpowering security guards at two rice mills in Morinda on August 18 and 22. They also committed theft at a service station near Morinda and a welding shop in Chamkaur Sahib. TNS
Special platform for viewing Kartarpur gurdwara soon
New Delhi: BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said the Union Government was creating a special viewing gallery on the Indian side of the border to allow visitors to view the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.This will facilitate those people who don’t have a passport. Though entry to Kartarpur located in Pakistan is visa-free, passport is used an identity document. This will be 9-metre high platform from where people can go and see the historic gurdwara. TNS
MD/MS counselling postponed
Faridkot: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday postponed counselling for admission to MD and MS courses till further orders. On the basis of NEET-PG result, the counselling was scheduled to commence from September 1. The National Medical Commission is in the process of issuing permission for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till September 15. So in order to include more MD/MS seats, it has been decided to reschedule the counselling till further orders, stated the MCC letter. TNS
Push livestock farming: Bhullar
Fazilka: Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar stressed the need to promote livestock farming to enhance the income of farmers. The minister exhorted the farmers to improve the breed of milking animals to counter the menace of over-abundant adulterated milk with pure milk. He warned the persons involved in sale of spurious milk of harsh punishment. OC
Shrimp farmers stage dharna ouside PSPCL office
Muktsar: Shrimp farmers protested outside Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) office in Malout on Monday. They claimed that the PSPCL had recently conducted raids at some shrimp farms, disconnected their power supply and sent notices as well. Rajinder Kumar, Executive Engineer, PSPCL (Malout), said the action had been taken on the directions of higher authorities.
