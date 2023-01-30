Nine trains cancelled, 8 rescheduled in Ferozepur Division

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, January 29

Following the blockage of rail tracks at several places due to the three-hour “Rail Roko” protest by members of the Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee” (KMSC) today, nine trains were cancelled, eight were rescheduled, besides four diverted in Ferozepur Division.

The trains which were cancelled included Ferozepur-Fazilka Express Special (06989), Fazilka-Bathinda DMU (04632), Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur DMU (Up and down 06960 and 06955), Bhagtawala-Khemkaran DMU (up and down 06947 and 06948), Amritsar-Qadian DMU (up and down, 06947 and 06948) and Ferozepur-Jalandhar DMU (06966).

The trains which were diverted included Delhi-Pathankot Express (22429), Jammu Tawi-Sambhalpur Express (18310), Jammu Tawi-Jodhpur Express (19226) and Jalandhar-Jammu Tawi Express (19225).

The trains were halted at various locations by the protesters, including Beas, Chiheru, Phagwara, Goraya, Ludhiana, Kala Bakra, Bhogpur, Makhu, Muktsar and Ferozepur.

#fazilka #Ferozepur