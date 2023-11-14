Nine vehicles damaged in 3 fire incidents

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 13

At least nine vehicles were damaged in two fire incidents in Abohar on Sunday night.

Around 10 pm, a fire broke out in the shop of a motorcycle mechanic in Nai Abadi due to which eight two-wheelers were burnt.

In another incident, a car parked outside a house in Model Town caught fire when a firecracker fell on it. On receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control but the car was burnt by then.

Fire also broke out in an electronics shop on the backside of the bus stand last night. Since the fire brigade office was nearby, the employees reached the spot immediately and controlled the fire.

