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Home / Punjab / Niranjan Singh, 'Nanji', a father figure to students of Amritsar's Khalsa College, passes away at 83

Niranjan Singh, 'Nanji', a father figure to students of Amritsar's Khalsa College, passes away at 83

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:26 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Niranjan Singh, fondly known as "Nanji" among generations of students of Khalsa College, Amritsar, passed away on Saturday evening.

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He was around 83 years old. For more than five decades, Niranjan Singh ran the popular "Niranjan Tea Stall" located opposite the main gate of Khalsa College.

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Known for serving tea, samosas, and omelettes, his stall became a landmark for thousands of students, scholars, and visitors over the years. Despite his advancing age, Niranjan Singh continued to work at his tea stall until his final days.

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Those who knew him said he remained dedicated to his work and led a contented life, serving customers with the same warmth and affection that had made him a familiar face on campus. Beyond being a tea stall owner, "Nanji" shared a special bond with students.

Many former students recalled that he cared for them like a parent, offering not just food and tea but also guidance, encouragement, and a listening ear during their college years.

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His stall served as a meeting point where countless friendships were formed and memories created. Following the news of his demise, tributes poured in on social media, with Khalsa College alumni from across the world sharing heartfelt memories and expressing grief.

Many described him as an inseparable part of the college's identity, remembering his humility and kindness.

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