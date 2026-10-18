NIT Jalandhar finds 19 Ludhiana water reservoirs unfit for reconstruction

Ludhiana’s ambitious 24x7 surface water supply project has suffered a setback, with a technical assessment by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, reportedly finding 19 existing overhead water storage reservoirs unfit for rehabilitation. The structures will have to be demolished and reconstructed, raising questions about infrastructure assessment and project planning more than two years into the World Bank-funded initiative.

The project envisages constructing 70 new overhead reservoirs and rehabilitating 66 existing ones. However, the NIT assessment has ruled out repairing 19 of the old structures, necessitating fresh construction at the affected locations. These include Focal Point Phases 5, 6, 7 and 8, Focal Point opposite Phase 5, Urban Estate Phases 1 and 2, Phase 4-A Metro Road, BRS Nagar H-Block, Dholewal, Overlock Gali, Model Town Gali, Shakti Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Sham Nagar, Kitchlu Nagar, Town Hall, Naulakha Garden and Daresi Ground.

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The findings have drawn attention to the execution of the project, particularly at locations where water distribution pipelines have already been laid despite the prospect of rebuilding the associated reservoirs. Demolition and reconstruction could require additional civil works, changes to construction schedules and closer coordination between reservoir construction and pipeline installation.

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The financial implications and potential impact on the project’s completion timeline remain unclear. The civic authorities will need to determine how the affected sites will be handled while ensuring that the wider distribution network does not face further delays.

The 24x7 initiative aims to shift Ludhiana towards a surface water-based supply system and provide round-the-clock drinking water to residents. The latest assessment raises questions about whether the structural condition of the existing reservoirs was adequately evaluated before rehabilitation was planned.

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Responding to the development, IAS officer Piyusha Burdak, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Urban Affairs, Municipal Corporation, said, “I will direct the officials to bring the report and discuss with me in detail and take required action against this.”