NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete courses in other countries

File photo

Our Correspondent

Faridkot, September 7

In a reversal of its three-week-old policy for around 18,000 medical students who came back from war-torn Ukraine, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has conveyed its no-objection for academic mobility programme (transfer of students for a certain period of time to other institutes within or outside their country).

The NMC conveyed that the degree would be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university.

Last month, the NMC had stated that no medical student from Ukraine could be accommodated in Indian colleges. The NMC made this assertion after many universities in Ukraine had started helping their students to move to other medical colleges to complete their courses and obtain degree from the respective universities.

The NMC had clarified that foreign medical students whose classes started after November 18, 2021, were governed under the provisions of the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate-2021. As per these provisions, the foreign medical students must complete the entire duration of their course, training and internship in the same medical institution and no part of this training or internship can be done in India or in any other country. The NMC allowed foreign medical students to attend online classes of theory subjects only which should mandatorily be supplemented by offline practical and clinical training in their institute or its affiliated hospital.

The NMC had stated that only those Indian students who were in the last year of their MBBS course, but had to leave their foreign medical institution due to the Covid-19 or Russia-Ukraine conflict were eligible for the Foreign Medical Graduates Exam. However, such students must have completed their studies and got certificate of course/degree by their institute on or before June 30, 2022.

