NMC curtails vacation

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 2

After the delay of over five months in the starting of the MBBS course for the year 2021, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday announced that the academic session for the MBBS course for the year 2021 shall commence from February 14.

As there has been a delay in the starting of the MBBS course on account of the pandemic, so the vacation has also been curtailed during the first, second and third professionals by one month, said Dr Sandhya Bhullar, secretary, NMC. Usually, the MBBS course starts in mid-August.

In a public notice, issued by the NMC on Wednesday, it said that the foundation course of the dedicated one-month of the MBBS course has been subsumed within the first professional of 11 months. The foundation course will be covered after usual teaching hours or on weekends/holidays. Thus first professional has been compressed to 11 months instead of 13 months, said the notice. —