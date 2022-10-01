National Medical Commission seeks report on suicides by students in last 5 years

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 30

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday asked all medical colleges to submit the details of number of students who have committed suicide during the past five years. The colleges have been also directed to submit the details of the students who have left the colleges during this time.

The NMC has asked the colleges to provide the details of the working hours and weekly off given to the students. This information is needed to be submitted by the medical colleges to the NMC in the next one week.

The NMC sought these details from the medical colleges after its anti-ragging committee received many complaints from students and their parents.

Expressing concern over the incidents of suicide and suicidal tendency among the students, the NMC said though all such incidents were not linked to ragging, but in many cases suicides have been linked to ragging. So it asked the medical colleges to submit the details after the NMC reviewed the complaints received by it, said Aujender Singh, Deputy Secretary, Post Graduate Medical Education Board and member-secretary, anti-ragging committee.

#Faridkot