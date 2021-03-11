No action against ‘erring’ labour officer in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, May 22

The state government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption notwithstanding, the Labour Department is going soft on its erring Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC), Sangrur.

The ALC had allegedly committed irregularities while disbursing financial assistance under various schemes to construction workers.

The inquiry against the ALC was ordered in 2018. However, no action has been taken so far. Last month, then Principal Secretary, Labour Department, had directed officers to take action and recover the loss from the ALC.

Notably, the ALC had allegedly disbursed financial assistance to dead construction workers. The commissioner’s “irregularities” have also been highlighted in the audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The ALC was the adviser to former Labour Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in the Congress rule. Even after the change of guard, he continues to occupy the post. Ironically, CM Bhagwant Mann is holding the portfolio of the Labour Department.

Meanwhile, Sumer Singh Gurjar, Principal Secretary, Labour, said, “I will look into the complaint and take appropriate action.”

The Assistant Labour Commissioner could not be contacted in spite of repeated attempts.

An RTI query has brought out that the Assistant Labour Commissioner had released illegally Rs 1.63 crore in 64 cases under the ex-gratia scheme between January 1, 2015, and August 31, 2017. The complainant in the case, Vijay Walia, has already sought a vigilance probe into the matter.

Rs 1.63 cr ‘fraud’

A query under the RTI Act has revealed that the Assistant Labour Commissioner had illegally released Rs 1.63 crore in 64 cases under the ex-gratia scheme between January 1, 2015, and August 31, 2017.