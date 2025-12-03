No alliance with Akali Dal for state elections, says BJP

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday said his party won’t contest the 2027 state Assembly poll in tie-up with estranged partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), two days after his party colleague and former CM Amarinder Singh batted for it.

After a party meeting here, he said the BJP won’t go for any alliance for the upcoming zila parishad and block samiti polls too. He also sharpened the attack against the state’s ruling AAP, accusing it of “strangling democracy”.

He alleged that ever since AAP formed the government in 2022, it had been “misusing government machinery to manipulate elections”.

“The same tactics that were used to install AAP mayors and presidents in municipal elections are now being used for the upcoming zila parishad and block samiti elections,” he claimed.