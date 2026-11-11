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Home / Punjab / No alliance with SAD, BJP, says Punar Surjit

No alliance with SAD, BJP, says Punar Surjit

Can’t work with those who betrayed Takht: Giani Harpreet

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:08 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Giani Harpreet Singh File photo
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In a big jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) plan to forge an alliance with all Akali factions, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) on Tuesday announced that it would not be part of any arrangement involving the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders and workers at Reru Sahib, Sahnewal, Punar Surjit president Giani Harpreet Singh said, “If the BJP enters into an agreement with SAD, we will consider it anti-Sikh and strongly oppose it.”

He said there cannot be any reconciliation with leaders who went against the directions of the Akal Takht and the Panthic cause. “We have never spoken of a political partnership with the BJP; we have always put forward the issues of the Panth and Punjab,” he added.

Party patron Ravi Inder Singh, senior vice-president Santa Singh Umaidpur, who leads the five-member recruitment committee, secretary general Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Dr Rattan Singh Ajnala, Sarwan Singh Phillaur and Gobind Singh Longowal were among the leaders who reiterated their staunch support for the party and Giani Harpreet Singh.

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Taking a dig at leaders who recently left the party, the president said, “A few withered leaves had fallen off the tree, but the global Sikh Sangat had helped keep its roots green.”

He alleged that the recent deserters were the same people who had taken a letter to the Akal Takht and kept seeking recommendations from abroad for Sukhbir Badal to be excommunicated from the Panth.

He also questioned Bibi Jagir Kaur’s decision to return to the Badal-led SAD, recalling her “members’ conscience was dead” remark after losing the previous Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee election. He added that leaders such as Prem Singh Chandumajra, who had also spoken of unity with Badal, were also negotiating an agreement with the BJP.

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Quoting Gurbani, Giani Harpreet Singh said the false mix with the false, while the truthful sit beside the True Guru. “The world will see the fate of those who lied before the Akal Takht and went back on their word,” he added.

He said the party’s SGPC members, led by ex-president Gobind Singh Longowal, would hold a protest in front of the Lok Sabha in Delhi on the day of the SGPC General House session.

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