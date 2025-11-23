DT
PT
Home / Punjab / No allowance for women, BJP protests

No allowance for women, BJP protests

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:04 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
BJP Mahila Morcha protests in Chandigarh on Saturday. Vicky
Demanding Rs 45,000 dues from the Punjab AAP government as per the third election guarantee given by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, a big gathering of women led by Jai Inder Kaur, state president, Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha, was detained by the Chandigarh Police while it was marching towards the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ of Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh.

On November 22, 2021, during a rally in Moga, Arvind Kejriwal had announced his third guarantee, a monthly Rs 1,000 allowance for every woman in Punjab. Kaur said nearly 45 months had ended, not a single rupee had reached the hands of the women who trusted him.

Jai Inder Kaur strongly condemned Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann for betraying the trust of Punjabi women. She was accompanied by senior Mahila Morcha leaders including Parampal Kaur, Menu Sethi, Renu Kashyap, Renu Thapar, Seema Kumari, Sarabjeet Bath and Ekta Nagpal, along with Punjab state and district BJP Mahila Morcha teams.

