No arrest a month after rape FIR against SAD leader Amarjit Singh Chawla

Questions are being raised over the handling of a rape case against SGPC member and SAD senior vice-president Amarjit Singh Chawla, with no arrest made nearly a month after the registration of the FIR.

The case was registered at the Anandpur Sahib police station on August 21, but the Ropar police has maintained that the investigation is in progress and evidence is being collected.

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The FIR was registered under Sections 64, 127(2) and 351(2) of the BNS, relating to rape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. Despite the high-profile nature of the case, the investigation has been entrusted to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Neelam Rani.

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The complainant, a woman from Sangrur district, has also recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate, according to sources. As per the FIR, the woman has alleged sexual exploitation, threats and pressure, and referred to a series of alleged incidents between February 27 and August 19. The allegations include an incident at Bhal Bachittar Singh Yatri Niwas in Anandpur Sahib. Her statement refers to several alleged encounters during February, March, April, May, June, July and August.

In a video message released on September 16, Chawla denied the allegations, describing them as false and fabricated. He alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched against him and said he would establish his innocence in court.

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He also announced his resignation from the SGPC membership and the post of SAD senior vice-president, saying he did not want the case to create difficulties for the party. He said he had sent his resignations to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Sources said Chawla left for Canada on April 14, a week before the registration of the FIR. The police have not publicly clarified his present status or disclosed whether any notice has been issued to him.

Meanwhile, SGPC has suspended two employees whose names have figured in the case — additional head granthi Malkit Singh and Mohan Singh, a driver posted at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib. The police have not disclosed what role, if any, the two employees allegedly played or whether they have been questioned.

Sources have also claimed that the complainant had informed several leaders about the alleged crime before approaching the police and that efforts were allegedly made to suppress the matter.

The handling of the case has attracted attention because the FIR has been on record since August 21, while senior police officers have maintained a tight silence despite serious allegations against high-profile people.

When contacted, SSP Ropar Maninder Singh said the police was investigating the case. “We are collecting evidence. No arrests have been made yet in the case,” he said.

The limited official disclosure nearly four weeks after the registration of the FIR has raised questions about the pace and transparency of the investigation.