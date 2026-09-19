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Home / Punjab / No arrests a week after firing at Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu’s Barnala residence

No arrests a week after firing at Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu’s Barnala residence

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 09:15 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu. File photo
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A week after unidentified assailants opened fire at Punjabi singer-actor Gulab Sidhu’s residence at Pharwahi village on the outskirts of Barnala, the police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case.

Three masked bike-borne youths allegedly opened at least six rounds of fire at the main gate of the house around 1.30 am on the intervening night of September 12. No one was injured, though three to four bullets hit the gate. Some bullets pierced it and hit a tractor parked in the porch and the outer wall of the kitchen.

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The CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral on social media. It purportedly showed three youths arriving on a motorcycle, with the driver recording the incident while the other two opened fire.

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Two purported audio clips of gangster Balwinder Singh alias Doni Bal, claiming responsibility for the attack, had also surfaced on social media after the incident.

Barnala SSP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam on Saturday said the police were making efforts to identify and arrest the accused, but no one had been arrested so far. He said, “Two security personnel had already been deployed with the singer’s family following an earlier threat, while police presence in the area had been increased after the attack.”

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Notably, the family members were inside the house when the firing took place and were safe. Six empty .30-bore shells were recovered from the spot.

Gulab is currently in Australia for his programmes. He was a close friend of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala. In January, a sarpanch and his two alleged associates were arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on Gulab and running an extortion racket targeting celebrities and businessmen.

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