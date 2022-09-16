No bail for man who wore 'Tytler' T-shirt to Golden Temple

Amritsar, September 15
The court of District and Sessions Judge Daljit Singh Ralhan has rejected the bail application of Karamjit Singh Gill, who visited the Golden Temple wearing a T-shirt bearing an image of Congress leader and 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler.
On the basis of the investigation by the Commissionerate Police, Amritsar, a case of promoting enmity between religious groups was registered against Karamjit under Section 153-A of the IPC.
On August 18, Karamjit had entered the shrine wearing a different shirt, but later, he changed the T-shirt that carried an image of Tytler.
