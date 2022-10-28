No breakthrough in minor girl’s murder in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 27

Even after 53 days of the murder of a 16-year-old girl here, a farm worker’s family still awaits justice.

The family and relatives of Jai Chand, the farm worker, who had been living in a small room at a field located on the outskirts of Abohar town, alleged police inaction in the case.

They said an FIR was registered on September 4 against an unidentified person after Jai Chand’s daughter Meenu was found murdered in a nearby house.

The police were informed that on September 3, Meenu was with her classmate Sharanjit Kaur at her home and the next morning, she was found murdered and Sharanjit was taken to the civil hospital with some injuries.

The police claimed that Sharanjit feigned ignorance about the murder even when she and Meenu were sleeping in the same room.

A probe into the case was assigned to Inspector Manoj Kumar, but he was transferred after a few days. No regular in-charge was deployed as his successor for about a month even when MLA Sandeep Jakhar had drawn the attention of higher officials to the vacancy.

There has been no breakthrough in the case so far. City-1 police station in-charge Gurmeet Singh said he had recently taken over charge as the SHO and would go through the related file and try to solve the case soon.