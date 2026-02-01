DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / No central funds, state’s economy faces challenges, says Sandhwan

No central funds, state’s economy faces challenges, says Sandhwan

Punjab Speaker writes to PM Modi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:25 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the state was facing unprecedented economic challenges for want of funds, investment and policy support from the Central government.

Advertisement

“Punjab's fiscal autonomy has been severely curtailed through the progressive erosion of financial rights and a reduced share in central taxes, which undermines the spirit of true federalism enshrined in our Constitution,” he added.

Advertisement

He sought the immediate release of all pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) amounts critical to reviving Punjab's rural economy, improving livelihoods and enabling the state government to fulfil its development commitments to the people.

Advertisement

He also sought special industrial package that included tax exemption, subsidies, incentives and ease-of-doing business measures to boost the industrial sector .

“Adding to Punjab's woes is an acute water crisis. The state is experiencing a serious shortage of surface water and groundwater due to the ‘unjust’ division and diversion of river water to other states and a lack of control over headworks located within the Punjab jurisdiction,” he added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts