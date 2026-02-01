No central funds, state’s economy faces challenges, says Sandhwan

Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the state was facing unprecedented economic challenges for want of funds, investment and policy support from the Central government.

“Punjab's fiscal autonomy has been severely curtailed through the progressive erosion of financial rights and a reduced share in central taxes, which undermines the spirit of true federalism enshrined in our Constitution,” he added.

He sought the immediate release of all pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) amounts critical to reviving Punjab's rural economy, improving livelihoods and enabling the state government to fulfil its development commitments to the people.

He also sought special industrial package that included tax exemption, subsidies, incentives and ease-of-doing business measures to boost the industrial sector .

“Adding to Punjab's woes is an acute water crisis. The state is experiencing a serious shortage of surface water and groundwater due to the ‘unjust’ division and diversion of river water to other states and a lack of control over headworks located within the Punjab jurisdiction,” he added.