No claimant for Rs 2.5 crore lottery amount in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, May 1

The result for the Nagaland State Dear 500 Monthly Lottery was announced on April 29. Rs 2.5 crore amount lottery was awarded to a person who had purchased the ticket through lottery agent Roop Chand Baweja at Fazilka. But the person who bought the ticket is yet to be identified.

Baweja said someone had purchased the ticket number ‘249092’ from his shop in the Mehrian Bazaar six days ago but did not disclose his name and mobile number.

“I was delighted to receive a call telling me that the lottery was awarded among the tickets sold by me, but I am yet to receive a call from the beneficiary,” said Baweja.