No contempt proceedings over demolition of Mangu Mutt associated with Guru Nanak: SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 20

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to initiate contempt proceedings over demolition of a mutt associated with Guru Nanak Dev at Puri in Odisha, saying there was no “disobedience” of any court order.

“We don’t want to initiate contempt proceedings. We are dismissing it. We see no reason to initiate contempt proceedings,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah told a senior counsel representing the petitioner who alleged that the demolition was in violation of a court order.

The petitioners alleged the demolition of the premises, which Guru Nanak visited over 500 years ago, was done in violation of an undertaking given by the authorities.

The petitioners pointed out that in 2019, the top court had passed an order recording that while clearing the area in the vicinity of the Jagannath Temple, the authorities would ensure that the deities, samadhi of the mutt and its relics would not be disturbed and remain at their current place with better beautification in line with Kalinga style of architecture.

Sikh community members had taken out a march in Bhubaneswar to protest against the state government’s decision to carry out the demolition of three mutt complexes, prominent among them being the Mangu Mutt which was said to have been visited by Guru Nanak Dev.

The two-storey complex, constructed over 100 years ago, was declared unsafe by the Puri administration a decade ago. It also housed a hotel, nine shops and a restaurant.

