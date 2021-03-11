No court relief for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi 'apprehending fake encounter'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

Apprehending a fake encounter, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking enhanced security. Bishnoi is likely to move the Delhi High Court after NIA Court Special Judge Praveen Singh refused to pass directions on his plea at this juncture, saying there was no ground for the accused to file such an application before the court.

Bishnoi, who is facing a trial under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in the national capital, sought a direction to the Tihar Jail authorities not to give his custody to the Punjab Police, but the court said there was no production warrant before it. “Our petition is ready…We file it in the Delhi High Court tomorrow,” Bishnoi’s counsel Vishal Chopra told The Tribune. The move came after the Delhi Police questioned Bishnoi in connection with the murder.

#lawrence bishnoi #punjab gangsters #sidhu moosewala