No cremation till justice is delivered, says Parvinder Singh Jhota’s father

The father of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota has vowed to continue the ongoing protest until justice is delivered, dismissing concerns that his son’s mortal remains could deteriorate if the agitation continues. Bhim Singh, an ex-serviceman, said the protest would go on despite the passage of time, as supporters stood united in their demand for justice.

“Those who say the body will deteriorate may say so. It is a scientific way of thinking. The soul has gone to God. When the whole world stands with us, the protest will continue even if only bones remain,” he said.

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Bhim Singh also pledged to carry forward his son’s ideology and remain committed to eradicating drugs from the state, irrespective of which political party comes to power. “I am his father, and I will follow his ideology. Drugs must be eradicated from the state. Someone may win and someone may lose. Whoever is destined to form the government will come to power,” he said.

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A man of conviction

Bhim Singh, who often says he has “done the duty of the belt”, has emerged as a symbol of resilience during the agitation. Despite losing his son, he has remained steadfast in upholding the spirit of charhdi kala.

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His message of communal harmony, particularly his assertion that Hindus are his brothers, has resonated with many. For him, the struggle has grown beyond personal grief into a people’s movement. Social media users have described him as “Punjab Singh”, in view of the support he has received.