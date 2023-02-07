No decision yet on assured MSP regime: Narendra Singh Tomar

Tribune News Service

LUDHIANA, FEBRUARY 6

The Union Government had initiated a slew of welfare schemes and introduced various incentives to boost the farmers’ income. However, no decision has yet been taken towards providing legal guarantee/sanctity to the MSP regime.

This was disclosed by Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in reply to a question of RS MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora.

Arora had asked about the measures taken by the government to increase farmers’ income and specifically double it, the time frame for submission of report/recommendations of the recently constituted committee on MSP, natural farming and crop diversification and the measures, being taken for providing legal guarantee to the MSP regime.