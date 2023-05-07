 No default bail in cases of crime against women, kids: HC : The Tribune India

No default bail in cases of crime against women, kids: HC

No default bail in cases of crime against women, kids: HC


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 6

In a significant judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an accused involved in crime against women and children will not be entitled to default bail after two months if the investigation agency’s fails to submit the challan within the period despite amended provisions of the CrPC.

The judgment by Justice Jagmohan Bansal is significant as Section 167 of the CrPC provides for a 90-day period to file challan or the final investigation report under Section 173 in case of serious offences. An accused is entitled to default bail in case the prosecution agency fails to do so in terms of Section 167(2).

But the period was reduced from 90 days to two months in certain cases following an amendment. Section 173(1A) now enjoins the police authorities to file challan within 60 days in case of offences such as rape punishable under Sections 376, 376-AB, 376B, 376D of the IPC etc.

The question for consideration before Justice Bansal’s Bench was whether the accused would be entitled to indefeasible right to default bail if the police failed to submit its report within two months in terms of Section 173(1A)

Justice Bansal has held that the legislation’s intention is to expedite the filing of police report in case of crime against women and children and not to extend benefits to the accused. Section 173(1A) mandates the police authorities to file the report within stipulated time. But the consequence for its non-compliance has not been provided in the code.

In his detailed order, Justice Bansal asserted the amendment to Section 173 would prove to be a bonanza for an accused, instead of an obligation of police to expedite investigation for providing justice to the victim.

Justice Bansal observed: “As per Section 173(1), it is duty of investigating officer to complete investigation at the earliest. Section 173(1A) of the code is enjoining additional duty upon the police officers to complete investigation, whereas Section 167(2) provides for indefeasible right of bail in case of non-filing of police report.”

Justice Bansal added there may be many reasons for non-completion of investigation within the prescribed period of two months, especially involvement of third agencies such as medical staff and FSL.

Time period reduced

  • Section 167 of the CrPC provides for a 90-day period to file challan
  • An accused is entitled to default bail in case the prosecution agency fails to do so
  • But the period was reduced from 90 days to two months in certain cases following an amendment.

