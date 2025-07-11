DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Punjab / No discussion in Punjab Assembly, Rs 1 crore wasted, says Congress MLA Pargat Singh

No discussion in Punjab Assembly, Rs 1 crore wasted, says Congress MLA Pargat Singh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:14 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MLA Pargat Singh
Advertisement
Taking a jibe at AAP minister and party Punjab chief Aman Arora, Congress MLA Pargat Singh said that while in Opposition, Arora had once brought a lock to the Assembly urging the then Congress government to hold meaningful and extended sessions in public interest, now, after coming to power, they wasted Rs 1 crore for the 11-minute session today.
“Back then, they demanded accountability and long debates. Today, the same AAP leaders are running away from discussion,” said Pargat.
He alleged that the AAP government ended the session abruptly because it lacked the draft of the much-hyped sacrilege law, which was supposed to be introduced during the Special Session. “In contrast, the Congress government had already passed two Bills related to sacrilege in 2018, which are still awaiting approval,” he claimed. He further said that most MLAs don’t even get a chance to speak when sessions are so short. “Every MLA deserves at least 30 minutes to speak. If they are given time, they will prepare, speak and contribute constructively,” he said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts