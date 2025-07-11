Taking a jibe at AAP minister and party Punjab chief Aman Arora, Congress MLA Pargat Singh said that while in Opposition, Arora had once brought a lock to the Assembly urging the then Congress government to hold meaningful and extended sessions in public interest, now, after coming to power, they wasted Rs 1 crore for the 11-minute session today.

“Back then, they demanded accountability and long debates. Today, the same AAP leaders are running away from discussion,” said Pargat.

He alleged that the AAP government ended the session abruptly because it lacked the draft of the much-hyped sacrilege law, which was supposed to be introduced during the Special Session. “In contrast, the Congress government had already passed two Bills related to sacrilege in 2018, which are still awaiting approval,” he claimed. He further said that most MLAs don’t even get a chance to speak when sessions are so short. “Every MLA deserves at least 30 minutes to speak. If they are given time, they will prepare, speak and contribute constructively,” he said.