No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 11

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora on Saturday informed the Vidhan Sabha that not a single flat had been allotted to economically weaker section (EWS) members in any of the housing projects developed in the state since 2000.

65,000 MT ‘moong’ production 5,575 MT procured at MSP

Speaking during Question Hour of the ongoing Budget session, the minister said the government planned to construct 25,000 to 30,000 EWS units across Punjab in two phases and related tenders would be floated within a month.

Cong flags ‘moong’ distress sale Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira said despite tall claims on alternative cropping, only 10% of ‘moong’ procured at MSP

The rest of the crop went cheap in distress sale, he claimed

Arora was replying to a query raised by MLA Kulwant Singh regarding houses built for EWS members in projects developed by the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

Making use of the concession of depositing Rs 1,500 per square feet in lieu of providing EWS apartments, at least 23 different builders have deposited Rs 32.85 crore. He said 520 flats had been reserved for EWS beneficiaries in different housing projects. Land measuring 10,967.41 acres had been acquired for residential, industrial and mixed-use projects by urban development authorities since 2000, the minister said in reply to another question. Of this, 6,992 acres have been developed fully.

Taking note of the government figures in reply to his question on ‘moong’, Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira said despite tall claims on promoting alternative crops, particularly ‘moong’, only 10 per cent of the crop had been procured at minimum support price (MSP). The rest, he said, went cheap in distress sale. The government, in its reply, conceded that only 5,575 MT of the 65,000 MT ‘moong’ produced in the state was procured on MSP.

Replying to a question by MLA Gurlal Singh on the dilapidated condition of primary health centres (PHCs) in villages, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said at least 52 PHCs were either in a dilapidated or an unsafe condition.