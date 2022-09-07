No expert to extract bodies from canals in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib; pvt divers mint money

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib, Sept 6

Despite no backing or arrangements made by the government, around 50-odd divers from Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib have been fleecing locals by charging between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh to extract a body from a canal.

RATES AS PER DIFFICULTIES WE FACE We are helpless as the admn doesn’t pay us anything. At times, the body is in a poor condition. So, we charge for the difficulties we face. Moreover, we risk our lives as we have no insurance. — Raminder Singh, Diver in patran

With no expert diver on roll or special arrangements to fish out bodies from the water channel, the government has been ignoring this problem for years.

The data collected by The Tribune from the Fatehgarh Sahib police reveals that from January 2021 to August 2022, six unidentified bodies, including two men and four women, were recovered. In all, 90 bodies were recovered too. During the same period, 167 bodies — 91 in 2021 and 76 till August 31 this year — were recovered from canals in Patiala.

Sources say private divers had extracted a majority of the bodies in both districts, with hapless relatives paying a huge price.

“In many cases, we pay the divers from our own pocket,” said an SHO-level officer.

Meanwhile, the divers claimed that they are on round-the-clock duty to fish out murder victims, sometimes even at late night too, and help the police to solve crimes. “From ghastly sights under water, to putting our lives in danger, we do everything to ensure respectful last rites of the dead,” said Shiv Kumar, a diver.

An IPS officer said: “We have informed the government to make some arrangements.”