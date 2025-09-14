No factionalism in AAP, says CM

CM Bhagwant Mann said there was no factionalism in AAP. Reacting to rumours about the change of guard in Punjab, Mann said when he was hospitalised, YouTubers suggested names of four leaders who could replace him.

Advertisement

“People should be beware of these persons and remember that AAP national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal had said in the Darbar Sahib that I will be the CM,” he said.