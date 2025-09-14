DT
Home / Punjab / No factionalism in AAP, says CM

No factionalism in AAP, says CM

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:34 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. PTI file
CM Bhagwant Mann said there was no factionalism in AAP. Reacting to rumours about the change of guard in Punjab, Mann said when he was hospitalised, YouTubers suggested names of four leaders who could replace him.

“People should be beware of these persons and remember that AAP national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal had said in the Darbar Sahib that I will be the CM,” he said.

