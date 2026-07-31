No factionalism in Punjab Congress, claims Bhupesh Baghel

Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel dismissed reports of factionalism in the state unit on Friday, saying the media and a few individuals were exaggerating the issue, while asserting that all party leaders would work together under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

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Addressing a press conference in Fatehgarh Sahib, Baghel said he had met with all senior Punjab Congress leaders, including former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and submitted his report to the party high command.

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He said Channi's meeting with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal further clarified that the entire state leadership would remain united.

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Responding to questions about Channi and Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring holding separate programmes in Barnala and Faridkot, Baghel said both are senior leaders carrying out their responsibilities according to their schedules, and they are united in supporting those injured in the recent alleged lathi-charge on students.

Regarding the controversy involving Channi's brother, Dr Manohar Singh of Bassi Pathana, who is associated with INTUC, Baghel said leaders who contested elections as independents against the Congress would not be invited to party programmes.

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He said while INTUC is affiliated with the Congress, its members are not necessarily official party members.

Targeting the Centre, Baghel alleged that the lathicharge on students in Delhi during the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party-led march to Parliament occurred under the Union Home Ministry's jurisdiction. He said instead of the Home Minister, BJP president JP Nadda met the students, claiming this reflected differences between the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, alleging that other ministers were now presenting bills in Parliament.

Baghel also said there was "substance" to speculation that the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections could be held ahead of schedule.

He cited the national census beginning on January 1 and the Kumbh Mela starting on January 14 as factors that could lead to early polls. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring claimed that around 40 to 45 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, apprehensive about being denied party tickets, had already held a meeting, though the matter was not being discussed publicly.