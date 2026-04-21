No fans, 400 Ludhiana students brave 39°C heat in open

With mercury touching 39°C, the promise of an “education revolution” rings hollow at Government Primary School, Shimlapuri, where nearly 400 children are forced to study in the open, without fans, lights or proper classrooms.

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Shifted to a temporary site nearly five months ago due to the “unsafe” condition of their school building, students are now battling extreme heat and crumbling infrastructure.

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The school is functioning with just four rooms, forcing the majority of students to sit in the verandah under direct sunlight. The absence of basic amenities like fans and electricity has made classrooms virtually unusable. Teachers said they were often forced to take students out of rooms and conduct classes in the verandah .

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With no tubelights and poor ventilation, teaching depends entirely on natural light. As the sun shifts, teachers have to move blackboards and benches multiple times a day. “The heat becomes unbearable. Students are unable to sit for long hours, and even teachers are struggling to continue classes,” said a staff member.

30 students leave school

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The impact of these conditions is already visible. Over 30 students, many of them academically bright, have reportedly left the school in recent months. The development raises serious questions over the state government’s enrolment campaigns.

Mid-day meal woes

Adding to the concerns, the mid-day meal scheme is also being run under unhygienic conditions. Helpers said the area where food is prepared is not properly cemented and remains vulnerable to contamination. “Rats keep roaming around. It is very difficult to maintain hygiene,” a helper said.

No construction in sight

The original school building was declared unsafe, prompting the shift to the temporary site. However, even after five months, no visible construction or repair work has begun at the original campus. Varinder Singh, head teacher of the school, said he has repeatedly raised the issue with higher authorities. “Nothing has been done so far.,” he said.

Minister orders action

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “I am going to sanction Rs 1 lakh for the school and will direct the district education officer to look into the problems.”