No farm fire reported in 5 years, Jalandhar village sets example

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 28

While stubble-burning cases are on the rise in the state, a small nondescript village in Jalandhar is trying to make a difference. Years ago, the farmers of this village also used to burn stubble, but there is no such case here for the past over five years. Agriculture Department officials confirmed that no case of stubble burning has been reported from the village for several years.

Tackling pollution We have now decided not to indulge in stubble burning anymore. It is not right to cause environmental pollution and endanger lives. Iqbal Singh, farmer

Sarpanch Avinash Kumar says the village has a population of around 800. “I am very strict when it comes to burning stubble. If someone tries to burn residue, I inform the department and the police. With time, however, farmers have now accepted the fact that burning stubble is a crime,” he said.

The sarpanch says he is also trying to sensitise farmers of adjoining villages, including Trara, Malko, Kadowali and Samipur.

Instead of burning stubble, the farmers here plough it back into the soil. They use machines like super-seeder, baler and rotavator to manage crop residue. If stubble is ploughed back, it prepares good ground for sowing other crops. Wheat stubble is being used as fodder for animals.

Iqbal Singh, who owns 40 acres, says he used to burn paddy stubble till seven years ago. “Now, we have decided not to do so anymore. It is not right to cause pollution,” he said.

Another farmer Maninder Singh claims the need of fertilisers gets substantially reduced if stubble is ploughed back into the soil.

Agriculture Officer Dr Jaswinder Singh said, “The villagers here have not burnt paddy or wheat stubble for years, which is a very good example for others to follow.”