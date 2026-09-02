No FIR in ‘money-laundering’ case till ED shares proof with Punjab Police: Aman Arora

Following the letters written by the Directorate of Enforcement to the Punjab Police, seeking registration of an FIR for alleged money- laundering in the “cash for transfer and land fraud case”, Aam Aadmi Party Punjab president Aman Arora on Wednesday said the FIR cannot be registered till the enforcement agency shares the proof with the Punjab Police.

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In response to the third letter written by ED sleuths to the Punjab Police on August 31, Arora said the entire case is nothing more than a political vilification campaign started by the BJP-led Centre, which uses central agencies as their tools.

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“The central agency is acting like a tool of the BJP to defame the AAP government and its leaders. The FIR cannot be registered because the particulars they have shared are not legible,” he said, adding that the ED at times was naming him, at other times his colleague Lal Chand Kataruchak, and had even arrested Sanjeev Arora, without any substantive case against him.

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The ED, in its letter, written in response to the Punjab government’s letter of August 28, has urged that the FIR based on previously shared money-laundering information, be registered immediately. The letter also said that 30 days had passed since the first letter was written and warned that this delay could result in tampering of evidence. The agency had turned down the Punjab Police request for additional preliminary inquiry reports before the case is registered.

The entire communication between the central agency and the Punjab Police is based on the ED search operations conducted in early May this year on the premises of one Nikhil Gohal which, the agency claims, have exposed the “cash for transfer and land fraud” racket.

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Arora, who was also named by the ED in the case, along with Rajbir Singh Ghuman, OSD to the Punjab CM, said the government has already made its stand clear that the FIR would be registered only once the government gets legible proof. “What they have sent us are letters/snapshots, which are not legible. Give the police proper proof and an FIR will be registered. This was conveyed to the ED on August 28, and they were asked to send the details on September 1. But to no avail. This shows their mala fide intentions,” he added.

Talking about his own case, Arora said the ED had targeted his friend Gaurav Dhir in an apparent attempt to get to him. “They alleged that as Housing Minister, I got the CLU and layout plans changed for Altus project of Dhir. But six CLUs were given to Altus between 2011 and 2022, all during the time when the SAD-BJP and the Congress were in power. Even the layout plans for the project were changed twice when the SAD-BJP and Congress were in power, and thrice during the AAP government’s tenure. These changes are legally allowed. They have also made baseless allegations that the developer sold the land back to GMADA, as a favour extended to Dhir. There is no wrongdoing involved,” he reiterated, adding that the premise of this case was based on two FIRs which have already been quashed by the court.