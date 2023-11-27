No fires for decade, four villages lead the way

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, November 26

When the rise in stubble-burning cases is making headlines from the state almost every year, four villages in Hoshiarpur may act as a ray of hope.

For over 10 years, farmers here have not burnt any stubble, be it paddy or wheat. This is because of farmers’ awareness and the resilience of Lambra Kangri Multipurpose Cooperative Society, which has been ensuring that the farmers get stubble-managing machines whenever they need those.

The villages are Lambra, Dudiana Kalan, Bairon Kangri and Baggewal. Be it a happy-seeder or a super-seeder, the society provides the machine to every farmer in these villages. Jaswinder Singh, CEO of the society, said that the society had been working for the welfare of the farmers for long. To make farmers aware of the ill-effects of stubble burning was one of the aims of the society in which they had succeeded.

“This year, we also carried out a demonstration with the newly introduced machine ‘surface seeder’ in some areas,” Singh added.

Apart from this, the society used baler machines this season in the Tanda area of Hoshiarpur. The balers compressed the crop residue into bales which were then transported to industries. The villages where baler machines were used are Rani Pind, Jajalpur, Salempur, and Awan Ghore Shah.

Dr Simranjit Singh, Agriculture Development Officer, Hoshiarpur, said that farmers trust the society and nobody has burnt stubble for the past several years. Established by the forefathers of Jaswinder Singh in 1920, all these years, the foundation has been at the forefront of catering to the villagers’ needs. Meanwhile, IAS Kahan Singh Pannu has adopted the society.

One of the major works that the society has done is the setting up of a biogas plant in the village. With its help, the dwellers have been able to shun LPG cylinders and are using biogas instead.

#Hoshiarpur